“Company”

Come see Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s legendary musical comedy about life, love and marriage. On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and a wedding, the habitually single man is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions. The Hudson Players, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. $14. For tickets and showtimes, visit hudsonplayers.com.