6th annual Andrea Rose Teodosio Angel Art Auction

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This annual fundraiser will include heavenly hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, entertainment, a silent auction featuring the works of local artist and much more. All proceeds will benefit the Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation. New this year is on-line bidding. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $40 and up. For more information, visit andrearose.org.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
