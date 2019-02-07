Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Enhance your health and experience the current exhibitions at the Akron Art Museum. Each month an all-levels yoga class is presented in conjunction with a specific exhibition, providing an opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body and your mind. Led by certified and local Akron Yoga Instructors, this enriching experience is not to be missed. Bring a yoga mat. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $5-$10. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
