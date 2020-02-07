This international award-winning actor and comedian is best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” film series with Jackie Chan. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $65-$125. livenation.com
Live Nation presents Chris Tucker
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
