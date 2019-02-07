Cosplay and Crafting Night

Stop by the space and hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas and knowledge. There are several sewing machines, a vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment. Talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, please bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. Free. akronmakerspace.org