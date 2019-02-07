Cosplay and Crafting Night

to Google Calendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio

Stop by the space and hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas and knowledge. There are several sewing machines, a vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment. Talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, please bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. Free. akronmakerspace.org

Info
Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cosplay and Crafting Night - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail