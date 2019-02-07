Divergent Sound Series: Girl Next Door Meets the Symphony

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Akron native Madison Cummins is featured. Enjoy free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $10. cantonsymphony.org

