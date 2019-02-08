“Legally Blonde” The Musical

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still be the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35-$55. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
