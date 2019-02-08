Blu Jazz presents Joey DeFrancesco Trio

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This four-time Grammy Award-nominated master jazz organist, trumpeter and vocalist, returns to the Rubber City for two shows, featuring Joey DeFrancesco, Dan Wilson and Michael Ode. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $10-$30. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
