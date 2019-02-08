Emerging Brews: Wild Ohio Brewing

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is happy to host Wild Ohio Brewing as part of the Emerging Brews of 2019. Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy four beer selections and light appetizers. This event is for adults 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $60. cvsr.com

