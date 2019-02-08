Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is happy to host Wild Ohio Brewing as part of the Emerging Brews of 2019. Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy four beer selections and light appetizers. This event is for adults 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $60. cvsr.com
Emerging Brews: Wild Ohio Brewing
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceKen Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & That6th annual Andrea Rose Teodosio Angel Art Auction
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatBe Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatCosplay and Crafting Night
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSpring Festival Gala
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz presents Joey DeFrancesco Trio
-
Saturday
-
Home & Garden Talks & Readings This & That20th Annual Garden Symposium
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyDaddy & Me String Art Class
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Hudson Events Kids & Family This & ThatDestination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatNature Crafting for Adults: Heart Baskets
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Splatter Together
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceKen Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents G.A.R. Grass Jam
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths
-
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-