“Bee” My Palentine! Tea

Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325

Enjoy delectable savories and sweets with your best pals at the Hower House Museum. Take a self-guided tour of the lovely Victorian mansion and visit the Cellar Door Store to shop for unique and memorable gifts. Reservations are required. The University of Akron’s Hower House, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. 1-3 p.m. $23-$34. howerhouse.org

Info
Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325
