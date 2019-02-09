Enjoy delectable savories and sweets with your best pals at the Hower House Museum. Take a self-guided tour of the lovely Victorian mansion and visit the Cellar Door Store to shop for unique and memorable gifts. Reservations are required. The University of Akron’s Hower House, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. 1-3 p.m. $23-$34. howerhouse.org
“Bee” My Palentine! Tea
Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceKen Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & That6th annual Andrea Rose Teodosio Angel Art Auction
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatBe Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatCosplay and Crafting Night
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSpring Festival Gala
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz presents Joey DeFrancesco Trio
-
Saturday
-
Home & Garden Talks & Readings This & That20th Annual Garden Symposium
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyDaddy & Me String Art Class
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Hudson Events Kids & Family This & ThatDestination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatNature Crafting for Adults: Heart Baskets
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Splatter Together
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceKen Ludwig's The Adventures of Robin Hood
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents G.A.R. Grass Jam
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths
-
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-