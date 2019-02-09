Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Rhinegeist is for Romantics

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard and celebrate Valentine’s Day with Rhinegeist. Ticket includes five beer selections, light appetizers and a commemorative glass. Seating options are available in suites, dome, first class, table car or coach. This event is for adults 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 2-4 p.m. $50-$95. cvsr.com

Info
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
