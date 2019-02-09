Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk

to Google Calendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00

City of Hudson Akron, Ohio 44236

Lucky passport holders can visit over 25 businesses and receive a special chocolate treat at each, along with a coupon inviting them to return. Visit every stop and be entered to win prizes. Passports and collection bags can be picked up on the day of the event at the Visitor Center. 27 E. Main St., Hudson. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. destinationhudson.com

Info
City of Hudson Akron, Ohio 44236 View Map
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Hudson Events, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Destination Hudson’s 5th annual Chocolate Walk - 2019-02-09 11:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail