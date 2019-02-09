Jilly’s Music Room presents The Rhythm Syndicate

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

They can light up a club in swinging fashion and suddenly take it down to a whisper without breaking a sweat. Then, the Rhythm Syndicate throws in a rock classic and head right back to R&B, as well as its originals. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
