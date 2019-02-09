La Mer

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Echoing the mysteries of the sea, Claude Debussy summons the emotional power and psychological depths of wind and waves. Composer Stella Sung’s seascape introduces a watery dialogue between marine and human life. And Moby Dick rises again in the haunting music of Bernard Herrmann, Alfred Hitchcock’s favorite composer. Christopher Wilkins conducts. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $18.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
