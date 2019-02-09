Night Out with an Artist: Annie Leibovitz

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Create like the masters and learn techniques, a touch of art history, then leave with your own interpretation of their style. Learn about the portrait photographer, her life and work, and how to use your smartphone camera in new and interesting ways. Fee includes one drink and all materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Ste. A, Akron. 6-8 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
