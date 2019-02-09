The Stars of Hogwarts

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Did you know J.K. Rowling took inspiration from the heavens for the Harry Potter series? Reacquaint yourself with the celestial counterparts of some of your favorite characters from Hogwarts. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
