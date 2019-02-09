Tribute to the Life & Music of Tom Petty’s “40th Anniversary Tour” with Joe Walsh

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Tribute Star Entertainment presents a special tribute to Tom Petty, with Joe Walsh and featuring King’s Highway and Rocky Mountain Way. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave., Canton. 7 p.m. $15-$38. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
