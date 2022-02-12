Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate, Darling

This unique and immersive tasting event showcases 45 different wines, both domestic and international. Patrons enjoy wines from dry to sweet, white to red, Champagne to port and even a few trendy new wines. Tastings are paired with 21 different cheeses and chocolates presented by local purveyors. Elaborately themed tables enchant guests, and recommended tasting flights help everyone navigate to the wines. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $45. akroncivic.com