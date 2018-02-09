3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam

Enjoy an acoustic interpretation of the band’s hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts. All ticket purchasers receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time,” and “I Don’t Want to Know.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $38-$60. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.