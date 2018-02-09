Enjoy an acoustic interpretation of the band’s hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts. All ticket purchasers receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time,” and “I Don’t Want to Know.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $38-$60. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance"Doubt: A Parable"
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance"Doubt: A Parable"
-
Thursday
-
Home & Garden Talks & ReadingsIslands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330Heal Your Heart Luncheon
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkCellar Tour and Tasting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicValentine's Concert with Steve & Annie Chapman
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Home & GardenGarden Symposium
-
-
Community Chat - Medina City Schools
-
City Hall
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyArt & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-