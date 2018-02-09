3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam

Google Calendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Enjoy an acoustic interpretation of the band’s hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts. All ticket purchasers receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time,” and “I Don’t Want to Know.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $38-$60. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - 3 Doors Down: Acoustic Back Porch Jam - 2018-02-09 20:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail