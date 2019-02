3rd annual Akron Boat & Watersports Show

Drop anchor at the John S. Knight Center and admire boats including pontoons, bowriders, deck boats, jet boats, ski boats, Wakesurf Boards, Jet Skis, fishing boats and Bass boats from dealers located all across northern Ohio. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. $8. Free/Children 12 and under. For hours, visit akronboatshow.com.