Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception

to Google Calendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception

The Canton Artists League consists of members from all over Stark County who are artists, aspiring artists and appreciators of art. Visions 2019 includes a variety of media and subject matter with a total of 60 artworks filling the upper galleries. Works are judged and awarded, culminating with a reception on March 3. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. $6-$8. Free every Thurs. cantonart.org

Info

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception - 2019-03-01 00:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Wednesday

February 27, 2019

Thursday

February 28, 2019

Friday

March 1, 2019

Saturday

March 2, 2019

Sunday

March 3, 2019

Monday

March 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail