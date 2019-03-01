Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception

The Canton Artists League consists of members from all over Stark County who are artists, aspiring artists and appreciators of art. Visions 2019 includes a variety of media and subject matter with a total of 60 artworks filling the upper galleries. Works are judged and awarded, culminating with a reception on March 3. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. $6-$8. Free every Thurs. cantonart.org