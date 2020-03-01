This show brings the energetic and lovable children’s entertainer named Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production value, audience engagement and amazing music. Children ages 2 to 7 quickly became fans of Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. The live show continues helping them learn about the world around them while singing and dancing. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron 2 p.m. $25-$50. akroncivic.com
Blippi Live
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Me I Seldom Share
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Memphis”
-
-
Health & WellnessFemale PTSD Group Therapy
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatCuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series: Mountain Heart
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatJanis Ian with Jonathan Livingston Taylor
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatCreate a Monarch Waystation
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatTracy Morgan
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi Vineyard's Diamond Anniversary Wine Pairing
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBlippi Live
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBlippi Live
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Zoo’s Inclusion Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Me I Seldom Share
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: