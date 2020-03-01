Blippi Live

to Google Calendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This show brings the energetic and lovable children’s entertainer named Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production value, audience engagement and amazing music. Children ages 2 to 7 quickly became fans of Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. The live show continues helping them learn about the world around them while singing and dancing. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron 2 p.m. $25-$50. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Blippi Live - 2020-03-01 14:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Friday

February 28, 2020

Saturday

February 29, 2020

Sunday

March 1, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Akron Civic Theatre

Monday

March 2, 2020

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button