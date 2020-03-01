Blippi Live

This show brings the energetic and lovable children’s entertainer named Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production value, audience engagement and amazing music. Children ages 2 to 7 quickly became fans of Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. The live show continues helping them learn about the world around them while singing and dancing. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron 2 p.m. $25-$50. akroncivic.com