Canton First Friday: Artsplosion

Downtown Canton Canton, Ohio

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performances and visual arts, as well as a few surprises for adults and children. Primarily a self-guided tour of local art galleries, studios, stores and restaurants, First Friday goes on every month, rain, snow or shine. Downtown Canton Arts District, Canton. 5:30-10 p.m. Free. downtowncanton.com

Downtown Canton Canton, Ohio View Map
