Gervasi Vineyard's Diamond Anniversary Wine Pairing

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Join Gervasi Vineyard as it kicks off its month-long anniversary celebration. It all starts with this exclusive wine pairing event in the Villa Grande with a wine steward. Taste four of Gervasi's award-winning wines paired with bites of its all-time favorite dishes. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 1 p.m. $22. gervasivineyard.com

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721 View Map
March 1, 2020

