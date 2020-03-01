Gervasi Vineyard's Diamond Anniversary Wine Pairing

Join Gervasi Vineyard as it kicks off its month-long anniversary celebration. It all starts with this exclusive wine pairing event in the Villa Grande with a wine steward. Taste four of Gervasi's award-winning wines paired with bites of its all-time favorite dishes. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 1 p.m. $22. gervasivineyard.com