Lose Your Marbles: A Dance-Centric Fringe Festival

Presented by Neos Dance Theatre with funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the festival takes its name from Akron’s legacy as the birthplace of toy marble-making automation. This year's one-day festival features GroundWorks DanceTheater, Inlet Dance Theatre, Neos Dance Theatre and Verb Ballets. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$23. akroncivic.com