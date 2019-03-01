Voices in the Valley presents Cats on Holiday Pre-Mardi Gras Party

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This is a roots-based, swamp pop band that has been pleasing audiences for nearly 20 years with its own special blend of Texas- and Louisiana-inspired blues, rock, roots and zydeco, infused with healthy doses of original songs and poetry about urban life. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$18. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Subscribe right rail