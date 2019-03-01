Voices in the Valley presents Cats on Holiday Pre-Mardi Gras Party

This is a roots-based, swamp pop band that has been pleasing audiences for nearly 20 years with its own special blend of Texas- and Louisiana-inspired blues, rock, roots and zydeco, infused with healthy doses of original songs and poetry about urban life. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$18. peninsulahistory.org