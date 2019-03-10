Akron Youth Orchestra Side-by-Side Concert

The Akron Youth Symphony, under Music Director Eric Benjamin, and the Akron Youth Philharmonic, under Music Director Douglas Bayda, will perform. Season tickets are also available, the cost of which covers all four Youth Orchestra concerts this season. Medina Performing Arts Center, 851 Weymouth Road, Medina. 3 p.m. $10-$35. Free for children ages 10 and under. akronsymphony.org