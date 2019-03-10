Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour!

to Google Calendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 iCalendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Sing and dance along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with your favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience – now featuring Fancy Nancy! Kids of all ages and their families are all invited to the biggest dance party around. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 3:30 p.m. $29-$59. uakron.edu

Info

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 iCalendar - Disney Jr. Dance Party on Tour! - 2019-03-10 15:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 5, 2019

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Thursday

March 7, 2019

Friday

March 8, 2019

Saturday

March 9, 2019

Sunday

March 10, 2019

Monday

March 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail