Ballet Excel Ohio presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Enjoy a classical ballet choreographed by internationally known dancer and choreographer Tom Gold. Based on the classic fairy tale, this enchanting story is about the relationship between an arrogant prince and a young maiden. Ballet Excel Ohio, one of the first youth ballets in the country, is a nationally acclaimed pre-professional dance not for profit company which performs original works under the artistic direction of Mia Klinger. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2 p.m. $25-$35. akroncivic.com