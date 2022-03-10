Grab girlfriends and stroll the beautiful Medina Square for an evening of shopping, tasting and socializing. Pick up a treat bag at 32 Public Square during the event, and then go store to store to receive treats and incentives. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 5-8:30 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com
Ladies Night Out
to
Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Show
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: