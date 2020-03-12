3/12 The Kent Stage presents Christone "Kingfish" Ingram’s Fish Grease 2: “A Juke Joint Tour”% With both eyes on the future and the blues in his blood, 20-year-old guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is set to take the music world by storm with the long-awaited release of his debut album, “Kingfish,” on Alligator Records. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $20. theketnstage.com