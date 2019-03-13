Sand Run for the Future

Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Pavilion 1501 Sand Run Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44313

Become familiar with the watershed right in your backyard. Enjoy a short, hands-on presentation then take a hike to discover a dynamic watershed that needs our help. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Pavilion 1501 Sand Run Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44313
