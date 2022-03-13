The Kent Stage presents Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour

In his solo shows, Wakeman returns to his roots with a program packed with virtuosic piano performances and hilarious anecdotes inspired by his 50-plus-year career. His repertoire will range from his solo works and his stints in the band Yes, through to his early days as a session musician playing keyboards on such classics as David Bowie’s “Life On Mars.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $65-$260. thekentstage.com