The Kent Stage presents Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour

to

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

In his solo shows, Wakeman returns to his roots with a program packed with virtuosic piano performances and hilarious anecdotes inspired by his 50-plus-year career. His repertoire will range from his solo works and his stints in the band Yes, through to his early days as a session musician playing keyboards on such classics as David Bowie’s “Life On Mars.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $65-$260. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour - 2022-03-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour - 2022-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour - 2022-03-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour - 2022-03-13 20:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 10, 2022

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Hale Farm & Village

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required