Ballet Excel Ohio presents “The Snow Queen”

Ballet Excel Ohio puts performs the world premiere of “The Snow Queen,” choreographed by renowned New York City choreographer Tom Gold. It’s inspired by one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved, timeless stories in which the love of a sister melts the Snow Queen’s frozen heart. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $10-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.