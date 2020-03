Akron Zoo’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Enjoy a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day-themed event with food, music, crafts and more. Regular admission rates apply. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $8, free members. akronzoo.org

