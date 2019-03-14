An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds

to Google Calendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

The Osmonds really know how to entertain today’s audiences. Their show, like the family members themselves, spans generations and musical styles and includes something for everyone – from Elvis to Aerosmith. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $50-$95. livenation.com

Info

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Marie and The Osmonds - 2019-03-14 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 13, 2019

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Friday

March 15, 2019

Saturday

March 16, 2019

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail