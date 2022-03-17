Jilly’s Music Room presents St Patrick's Day Party with The Mickeys

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Founded in 1994, the Mickeys combines traditional Celtic sounds with rock ’n’ roll versions of old favorites. Live performances consist of melodic Celtic covers, as well as originals penned by band members. Also look out for food and drink specials. Jilly's Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
