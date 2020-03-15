“Sex N’ the City: The (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

This parody follows our favorite single gals looking for love in the big city as they tackle first-world problems. Come join Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha on a hilarious trip through New York City in the ‘90s. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 3 p.m. $41-$51. cantonpalacetheatre.org

