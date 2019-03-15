Voices in the Valley presents Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

These two musicians have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $28-$32. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
