Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Who’s Bad’s live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $19-$25. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
