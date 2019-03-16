Also Sprach Zarathustra

An evening commemorating the 60th anniversary of NASA and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. John Adams’ orchestral ball-of-fire raises the curtain, opening the way to intensely vibrant scores by two of the greatest film composers of all time. Richard Strauss’ tone poem about the human condition provided Stanley Kubrick with the signature music for the opening sequence of his “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$60. akronsymphony.org