An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash

to Google Calendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Legendary artist and Grammy winner Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame as a solo artist and with CSN. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $53.-$93. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash - 2019-03-16 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 13, 2019

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Friday

March 15, 2019

Saturday

March 16, 2019

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail