An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash

Legendary artist and Grammy winner Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame as a solo artist and with CSN. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $53.-$93. akroncivic.com