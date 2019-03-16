Voices in the Valley presents April Verch Band

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

While Verch is perhaps best known for playing traditional fiddle styles from her native Ottawa Valley, Canada, her performances extend into old-time American and Appalachian styles and far beyond. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $18-$22. peninsulahistory.org

View Map
