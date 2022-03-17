Akron Roundtable presents Hans von Spakovsky

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Spend lunch with the manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative and Senior Legal Fellow for the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, as well as The Heritage Foundation. Akron Roundtable, Quaker Station,135 S. Broadway  St., Akron. Noon. $25. akronroundtable.org

