Beginner Butterflies

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Before they start flying, learn the basics of butterfly identification through an interactive presentation and tabletop activities. Meet in the auditorium. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
