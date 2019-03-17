Cirque Ziva featuring the Golden Dragon Acrobats

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Hailing from Cangzhou, Hebei province, in the People’s Republic of China, the Golden Dragon Acrobats have toured the United States continuously since 1978. Its members are athletes, actors and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4 p.m. $18-$35. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
