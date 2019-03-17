Celebrate the sun with faux stained glass. Stop in and make a beautiful sun catcher that you can display from your window all summer long. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com
Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
