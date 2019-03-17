Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass

to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Celebrate the sun with faux stained glass. Stop in and make a beautiful sun catcher that you can display from your window all summer long. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Info

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Faux Stained Glass - 2019-03-17 13:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 13, 2019

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Friday

March 15, 2019

Saturday

March 16, 2019

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail