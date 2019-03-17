The Kent Stage presents Blackberry Smoke Break It Down Tour

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Since emerging from Atlanta in the early '00s, the quintet – vocalist/lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner and keyboardist Brandon Still – has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $37-$47. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
