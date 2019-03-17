Voices in the Valley presents Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with two young ladies who know how to play a fiddle tune. Their self-titled debut album is a powerful opening statement. To be released in March, the record not only showcases the duo’s musicianship, but is a reflection on which voices we seek to hear as we explore the diverse canon of American roots music. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $18-$22. peninsulahistory.org