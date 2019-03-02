“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

to Google Calendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to E.J. Thomas Hall with the third film in the series. The Akron Symphony Orchestra performs this magical score live while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 1 and 7:30 p.m. $45-$80. ticketmaster.com

Info

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” - 2019-03-02 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Wednesday

February 27, 2019

Thursday

February 28, 2019

Friday

March 1, 2019

Saturday

March 2, 2019

Sunday

March 3, 2019

Monday

March 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail